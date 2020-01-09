Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) 38% Increase in Gold Resource to 270,100 Ounces

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) Classic Drilling Again At Kat Gap

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) Kat Gap Drilling Increases Strike Length to over 500 meters

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) Market Update

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) Presentation - Precious Metals Conf. EDELMETALLMESSE Munich