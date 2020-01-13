In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with David Cole, the CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (TSE:EMX) about the company's successful prospect generator/ royalty generator business model.

EMX announced on January 7th, that Dedeman Madencilik has sold the Balya lead-zinc-silver mine to neighboring Esan. In mid-December, EMX announced that they had acquired a 19.9% interest in the Rawhide gold-silver mine in Nevada.

The Company also holds a 0.5% royalty over the giant Timok copper-gold deposit in Serbia, now being advanced by Zijin Mining fasting tracking a road to production by constructing two vertical shafts into the upper deposit. Mr. Cole and Ellis take a broad luck at the continued growth related to EMX.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100030/emx


About EMX Royalty Corp

EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

    



About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

     

Contact

Scott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
SClose@EMXroyalty.com
www.emxroyalty.com


Ellis Martin Report: An Update on EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) with CEO David Cole
Ellis Martin Report-SPOTLIGHT: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX)-Royalty Cashflow De-Risking Exposure to Typical Development and Exploration Fallbacks for Mining Companies.
Ellis Martin Report: US Global Investors' Frank Holmes on Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and Yes Virginia, Gold!
Ellis Martin Report with Sprott Global's Rick Rule at Mines and Money London
Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit
Ellis Martin Report: Goviex Uranium (CVE:GXU) Permitted to Produce in Africa
TerraX Minerals' (CVE:TXR) Executive Chairman Gerald Panneton Discusses Kirkland Lake's Acquisition of Detour Gold
Ellis Martin Report: RECONAFRICA (CVE:RECO) A Large Canadian Junior Oil and Gas Play in Namibia

Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

EMX Royalty Corp


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

EMX Royalty Corp

Ellis Martin Report: An Update on EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) with CEO David Cole

Ellis Martin Report-SPOTLIGHT: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX)-Royalty Cashflow De-Risking Exposure to Typical Development and Exploration Fallbacks for Mining Companies.

Chesser Resources Limited (ASX:CHZ) Commences Drill Program at Sisorta Gold Project, Turkey

Chesser Resources Signs Option Agreement to Earn 70% of Advanced Bulk-Tonnage Gold Property in Turkey


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: US Global Investors' Frank Holmes on Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and Yes Virginia, Gold!

Ellis Martin Report with Sprott Global's Rick Rule at Mines and Money London

Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit

Ellis Martin Report: Goviex Uranium (CVE:GXU) Permitted to Produce in Africa

TerraX Minerals' (CVE:TXR) Executive Chairman Gerald Panneton Discusses Kirkland Lake's Acquisition of Detour Gold


Read More