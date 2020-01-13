EMX announced on January 7th, that Dedeman Madencilik has sold the Balya lead-zinc-silver mine to neighboring Esan. In mid-December, EMX announced that they had acquired a 19.9% interest in the Rawhide gold-silver mine in Nevada.
The Company also holds a 0.5% royalty over the giant Timok copper-gold deposit in Serbia, now being advanced by Zijin Mining fasting tracking a road to production by constructing two vertical shafts into the upper deposit. Mr. Cole and Ellis take a broad luck at the continued growth related to EMX.
To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100030/emx
About EMX Royalty Corp
EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
ContactScott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
SClose@EMXroyalty.com
www.emxroyalty.com
Ellis Martin Report: US Global Investors' Frank Holmes on Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and Yes Virginia, Gold!
Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit
TerraX Minerals' (CVE:TXR) Executive Chairman Gerald Panneton Discusses Kirkland Lake's Acquisition of Detour Gold
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper