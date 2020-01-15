Rockridge Resources Ltd. ( CVE:ROCK ) ( OTCMKTS:RRRLF ) ( FRA:RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to mobilize and commence an exploration drill program at its Raney Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Property") in February 2020. An exploration permit for the program was received late last year, providing for exploration activities including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling to be conducted over a 3-year period. Rockridge plans to finalize terms with its selected drill contractor within the next week and will then commence the process of mobilizing for the upcoming program.Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company's website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com. Rockridge currently has 33.9 million shares issued and outstanding.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100048/rockAbout Rockridge Resources LtdRockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Furthermore, the Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Contact Nick Coltura or Jordan Trimble

Tel: (236) 521-4443 or (604) 639-3856

Toll Free: 1(800) 567-4443

Fax: (604) 687-3119

Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

