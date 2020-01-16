GoldFund.io Announces that Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd has applied for an exploration permit and has received formal notification that the work program has been approved.
Queensland Minerals applied for the grant of an exploration permit to allow evaluation of gold deposits in Queensland, Australia with the view that development of these deposits will provide gold to the GoldFund ecosystem.
About GOLDFund.io
Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.
Contact
Contact:
T: +61-2-8205-7353
W: www.queenslandminerals.com
GoldFund.io Announces Exchange Partners Exceeding USD$2 Billion in Daily Liquidity
GoldFund.io Announces the Launch of their CryptoCurrency/Gold Exchange and Gold Vending Machine
GoldFund.io To Present at the Gold and Alternative Investment Conference in Sydney
The Gold and Alternative Investment Conference - Sydney
GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Announces New Partner for Gold Exploration and Mining
Related Companies
GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Launches Blockchain Enabled Gold Kiosk - Buy Gold Using Mobile Phone Number
GOLDFund.io