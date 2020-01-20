Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) present the latest Investor Presentation January 2020, Lake - At the heart of the Lithium Triangle.

- Right product, Right time - large scalable, sustainable project

- High purity production confirmed - 99.9% purity battery grade - lithium carbonate, very low impurities (boron), from pilot plant

- Disruptive Lilac direct extraction technology - Large samples to be produced by pilot plant for qualification by battery/cathode makers

- Kachi large lithium brine resource - PFS near completion

- Management team - long term, in country experience

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B7O81TGZ


About Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.

   

Contact

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au



Link: Investor Presentation January 2020

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Local Support for Kachi
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Larger Volume High Purity Lithium Carbonate Samples
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Interview - Investor update
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate 99.9% Purity Produced
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Increasing Pilot Plant Samples for Potential Kachi Partners
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Adds Operational Expertise to Board

Related Companies

Lake Resources NL
   


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Lithium

Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Local Support for Kachi

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Larger Volume High Purity Lithium Carbonate Samples

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Interview - Investor update

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate 99.9% Purity Produced

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Increasing Pilot Plant Samples for Potential Kachi Partners


Read More