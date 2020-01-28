Ellis also speaks with James Pettit, the President and CEO of Aben Resources (
Both Mr. Klenman and Mr. Pettit were interviewed at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, BC, Canada.
To view the interviews, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100126/emr
About Aben Resources Ltd
Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.
About Nexus Gold Corp
Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of nine exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp, and three prospective gold-copper projects (3,300-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.
For more information please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
