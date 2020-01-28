Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Alex Klenman the President and CEO of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF). Nexus Gold Corp is an active explorer and developer with four projects (over 560 kms of highly prospective ground) in gold-rich Burkina Faso, West Africa, and five projects (over 5,000-ha), in three proven and prolific mining districts across Canada including the 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, a 1,300-hectare exploration target with multiple high-grade (up to 331 g/t Au) samples to date in the historic Red Lake mining camp of Ontario, Canada.

Ellis also speaks with James Pettit, the President and CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF). Aben's flagship 23,000 hectares FORREST KERR GOLD PROJECT is located in the heart of a region called the GOLDEN TRIANGLE in northwestern British Columbia. This region has hosted significant mineral deposits including: Pretium (Brucejack), Eskay Creek, Snip, Galore Creek, Copper Canyon, Schaft Creek, KSM, Granduc, Red Chris and more. Aben has acquired a 100% interest in the Forrest Kerr Project located along the Forrest Kerr Fault which consists of a 40 km long north-south belt overlying rocks of the Hazelton and Stuhini Groups, a complex assemblage of volcanic accumulations with intervening sedimentary sequences which are host to significant gold deposits in the Golden Triangle region.

Both Mr. Klenman and Mr. Pettit were interviewed at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

To view the interviews, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100126/emr


About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     



About Nexus Gold Corp

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of nine exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp, and three prospective gold-copper projects (3,300-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

For more information please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

     



About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

     

Contact

Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Don Myers
Aben Resources Ltd.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com


Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources' James Pettit with Recent Drill Results at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (CVE:ABN/OTC:ABNAF)
Ellis Martin Report: ABEN Resources Update on Justin Gold Project in the Canadian Yukon and Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with CEO James Pettit
ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: ABEN RESOURCES (CVE:ABN) Begins Drilling in BC's Golden Triangle and Completes Drilling in the Canadian Yukon
VIDEO: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Reports Drill Results from South Boundary at Forest Kerr in British Columbia's Golden Triangle
VIDEO: Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN) Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the North Boundary Zone of the Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle
Ellis Martin Report: TerraX Minerals' Gerald Panneton on Building Successful Gold Mines
Ellis Martin Report: SkyHarbour Uranium (CVE:SYH) Prepares 2500m Winter Drilling Program at its High Grade More Uranium Project in Saskatchewan
Ellis Martin Report: Grant Ewing of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Discusses Drilling Commencement at the Raney Gold Project in Ontario Canada.
Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole Discusses Nevada, Turkey and Serbia Projects amid Recent Transactions
Ellis Martin Report: US Global Investors' Frank Holmes on Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and Yes Virginia, Gold!
Ellis Martin Report with Sprott Global's Rick Rule at Mines and Money London

Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

Nexus Gold Corp

Aben Resources Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold

Aben Resources Ltd

Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources' James Pettit with Recent Drill Results at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (CVE:ABN/OTC:ABNAF)

Ellis Martin Report: ABEN Resources Update on Justin Gold Project in the Canadian Yukon and Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with CEO James Pettit

ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: ABEN RESOURCES (CVE:ABN) Begins Drilling in BC's Golden Triangle and Completes Drilling in the Canadian Yukon

VIDEO: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Reports Drill Results from South Boundary at Forest Kerr in British Columbia's Golden Triangle


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: TerraX Minerals' Gerald Panneton on Building Successful Gold Mines

Ellis Martin Report: SkyHarbour Uranium (CVE:SYH) Prepares 2500m Winter Drilling Program at its High Grade More Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Ellis Martin Report: Grant Ewing of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Discusses Drilling Commencement at the Raney Gold Project in Ontario Canada.

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole Discusses Nevada, Turkey and Serbia Projects amid Recent Transactions

Ellis Martin Report: US Global Investors' Frank Holmes on Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and Yes Virginia, Gold!


Read More