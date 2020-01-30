Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) Interview with Christopher Gerteisen, Director and General Manager of Nova Minerals Ltd.

In an interview with GOLDINVEST.de, General Manager Christopher Gerteisen explained what has been achieved so far and how to double or even triple the already known resources of 2.5 million gold ounces.

About Martin Place Securities

Martin Place Securities is Australia's Boutique Resources Investment Firm, specialising in emerging mining, resources and energy companies.

MPS was founded in October 2000 to provide a link between Australian resource sector opportunities and investors from major financial centres in Europe, North America and China. We are well known for identifying and financing early stage prospects that develop into successful growth companies.

MPS provides services in Corporate Advisory, Stockbroking, Investment Research and Education.

   



About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

  

