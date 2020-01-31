Introduction to Cobre
- Successful IPO raising A$10m in January 2020
Perrinvale Project (80% interest)
- Located 290km NW of Kalgoorlie, accessible via the Menzies Sandstone Road and an internal network of pastoral tracks
- Covering 381km 2 across 9 tenements and 4 key prospects (Schwabe, Ponchiera , Zinco Lago and Monti)
- Maiden 1,000m RC drilling program completed in June 2019
- Maiden drilling program intersected high grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") base metal & gold mineralisation at shallow depth
- Best assay (at 50m depth) included: 5m @ 9.75% Cu, 3.2g/t Au, 34g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Co
Sandiman Project (ability to earn up to 80% interest)
- Located 200km east of Carnarvon
- Single EL 09/2316 totaling 202km
- Sediment hosted base metals prospectivity
- Independence Group (
About Cobre Limited
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.
