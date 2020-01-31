Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Western Australian exploration company focused on the Perrinvale and Sandiman projects.

Introduction to Cobre

- Successful IPO raising A$10m in January 2020

Perrinvale Project (80% interest)

- Located 290km NW of Kalgoorlie, accessible via the Menzies Sandstone Road and an internal network of pastoral tracks

- Covering 381km 2 across 9 tenements and 4 key prospects (Schwabe, Ponchiera , Zinco Lago and Monti)

- Maiden 1,000m RC drilling program completed in June 2019

- Maiden drilling program intersected high grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") base metal & gold mineralisation at shallow depth

- Best assay (at 50m depth) included: 5m @ 9.75% Cu, 3.2g/t Au, 34g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Co

Sandiman Project (ability to earn up to 80% interest)

- Located 200km east of Carnarvon

- Single EL 09/2316 totaling 202km

- Sediment hosted base metals prospectivity

- Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Lyons River Project surrounds the Sandiman Project

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J87IIJ70


About Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.

   

Contact

Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au



Link: Company Presentation

