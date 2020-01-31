Ready for Growth
- Executing a unique and differentiated dual-pillar growth strategy
- Strong balance sheet, with continued support from equity markets
- Ongoing exploration has tripled the Reptile Project resource base in just 3 years
o At an extremely low discovery cost of $0.10/lb (2017 to 2019)
- PFS commenced at Reptile following positive Scoping Study results
- Effective M&A execution combined with successful organic growth to deliver potential for 5-10Mlb pa production from a low cost, multiplatform global uranium portfolio
- M&A activity in progress
- Fully-funded to execute the strategy over the next 12 months
- Nuclear power integral to achieving clean energy targets, with demand growing
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MZEMG4L9
About Deep Yellow Limited
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
