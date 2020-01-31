Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the Corporate Update Presentation to be presented by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the Arlington Predaba Investor Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa from 31 January - 1 February 2020.

Ready for Growth

- Executing a unique and differentiated dual-pillar growth strategy

- Strong balance sheet, with continued support from equity markets

- Ongoing exploration has tripled the Reptile Project resource base in just 3 years

o At an extremely low discovery cost of $0.10/lb (2017 to 2019)

- PFS commenced at Reptile following positive Scoping Study results

- Effective M&A execution combined with successful organic growth to deliver potential for 5-10Mlb pa production from a low cost, multiplatform global uranium portfolio

- M&A activity in progress

- Fully-funded to execute the strategy over the next 12 months

- Nuclear power integral to achieving clean energy targets, with demand growing

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/MZEMG4L9


About Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.

  

Contact

John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au



Link: Corporate Update Presentation

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Tumas Pre-Feasibility Study Commences
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) December Quarterly Activities Report
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Positive Tumas Scoping Study Delivers PFS Go-Ahead
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Nova JV Drilling for 2019 Completed on EPL3670
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Positive Results Continue from the Tumas Palaeochannel
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation

Related Companies

Deep Yellow Limited
     


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Energy General Mining Gold Iron Ore Uranium

Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Tumas Pre-Feasibility Study Commences

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) December Quarterly Activities Report

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Positive Tumas Scoping Study Delivers PFS Go-Ahead

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Nova JV Drilling for 2019 Completed on EPL3670

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Positive Results Continue from the Tumas Palaeochannel


Read More