NOVONIX Ltd ( ASX:NVX ) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2019.Highlights:- Signed a Supply Agreement and R&D Collaboration with SAMSUNG SDI ( S.Korea- Continued material evaluation with SANYO (Japan)- Installation of particle blending, sizing and shaping systems and commencement of commissioning- Installation of particle coatings and thermal treatments systems and commencement of commissioning- Set up of comprehensive laboratory suitable for commercial production and quality assurance- Fabrication and 80% installation of re engineered furnace cooling systems and back up power and water systems- Expansion of production team for commercial operations and associated recruitment, induction and trainingTo view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JXH2JICUAbout NOVONIX LtdNOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com

Website: www.novonixgroup.com

