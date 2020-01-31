NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2019.

Highlights:

- Signed a Supply Agreement and R&D Collaboration with SAMSUNG SDI ( S.Korea

- Continued material evaluation with SANYO (Japan)

- Installation of particle blending, sizing and shaping systems and commencement of commissioning

- Installation of particle coatings and thermal treatments systems and commencement of commissioning

- Set up of comprehensive laboratory suitable for commercial production and quality assurance

- Fabrication and 80% installation of re engineered furnace cooling systems and back up power and water systems

- Expansion of production team for commercial operations and associated recruitment, induction and training

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JXH2JICU


About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  

Contact

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com



Link: Quarterly Activities Report

