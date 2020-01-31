Highlights
- Unaudited revenues for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 in excess of $4 million
- Re-affirm FY20 revenue guidance of $10 million
- 31 December 2019 closing cash balance of $2.7 million
Q2 FY20 was an important period for the Company as the performance payments in respect of the acquisitions of the DynamicOdds and Global Betting Services businesses were satisfied by way of the issue of ordinary shares in the Company (Shares).
The Company also took the opportunity to raise $2.76 million (excluding costs) through the placement of Shares to institutional and sophisticated investors. This additional capital has strengthened the balance sheet and provides the Company with the financial resources to invest in a number of strategic opportunities.
The Company would like to reaffirm its guidance of $10 million revenue for FY20.
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
