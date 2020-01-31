Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced its activities report for the December quarter 2019, as it continues to advance its lithium projects in Canada and Australia amid growing demand for the metal of the 21st century.

Quarter Highlights

- Revised Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Authier Lithium Project shows boost to profitability, with estimated net present value (NPV) increasing to C$216 million from previous study's C$184.8m

- Agreement signed with First Nation Abitibiwinni for exploration phase of Authier project as Sayona advances approval process

- Potential for a new lithium deposit at the Viau-Dallaire prospect, located within the Company's Tansim Lithium Project in Quebec

- World class team assembled to support Sayona's bid for North American Lithium (NAL), with leading technical skills, managerial expertise and financial capacity

- Work progressing on WA tenements under earn-in agreement with leading lithium producer, Altura Mining.

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V0P3JK03


About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au

   

Contact

Brett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au



