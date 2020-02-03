Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to provide attached a presentation on its operations and activities.

Blackham has also prepared video presentations, providing a brief overview of the Company's operations that can be viewed at the following links:

Corporate Update Video Presentation
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/13SB2ZQ2

Highlights Video Presentation
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3T45485S

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VC0065HN


About Blackham Resources Ltd

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.

   

Contact

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714



Link: Company Presentation

