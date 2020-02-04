Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) NAPE Conference Presentation, Houston, February 2020. The watershed moment has arrived major players drilling throughout 2020.

- Large independent and major oil and gas companies hold substantial acreage positions in the Greater McArthur Basin

- Origin drilling 2 fracked horizontal wells in 2019 / 20 testing Velkerri Shale and Kyalla Formation

- Santos to drill 2 fracked horizontal wells in 2020 testing Velkerri Shale

- Hancock Prospecting has indicated it may invest A$150m A$200m in exploration

- INPEX and Santos , exporters of LNG from Darwin, in the Basin

With Kansas asset sale complete and balance sheet strengthened, Empire Energy is the Australian hydrocarbon player offering the most direct market exposure to the exciting future of both the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins in the Northern Territory.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JFA8A792


About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).

The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.

 

Contact

Empire Energy Group Ltd
E: info@empiregp.net
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net



Link: NAPE Conference Presentation - Houston February 2020

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Northern Territory EP187 Seismic Results
FINANCE VIDEO: Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) Seismic Acquisition Complete - Fully Funded for 2020
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Successful Completion of Capital Raising
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Northern Territory Operations Update
FINANCE VIDEO: Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) CEO Alex Underwood Explains the Energy Opportunity in the Northern Territory

Related Companies

Empire Energy Group Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Quarterly Activities Report

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Northern Territory EP187 Seismic Results

FINANCE VIDEO: Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) Seismic Acquisition Complete - Fully Funded for 2020

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Successful Completion of Capital Raising

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Northern Territory Operations Update


Read More