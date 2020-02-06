In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Zhittya Genesis Medicine's CEO Dan Montano. Strokes, heart attacks, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimers, Multiple Sclerosis, brain injuries. These are just some of the major afflictions that have affected someone that we know or have known, people close to us.It's inescapable in this thing we call life. Most often we lose these family members or friends. And again, many of them survive to live out a slow death or debilitation, not only suffering for themselves but for those of us who love them and take care of them. Quoting from the company's website, ZGM.CARE: "Zhittya Genesis Medicine's drug development has lead them to a possible treatment for those diseases and more: growing new blood vessels in the human body, a process referred to as "angiogensis".FGF-1 is a potent growth factor with just that ability. By growing new blood vessels in the human body, Zhittya believes that FGF-1 could reverse the root causes of those diseases" Zhittya will be giving two scientific presentations at the "Money Show Orlando 2020" on how therapeutic angiogenesis can be used to treat heart disease, diabetic foot ulcers, chronic stroke, Parkinson's disease and more. The talks are at the following times: Friday, Feb 7th at 4:30 PM and Saturday, Feb 8th at 9:00 AM.To attend the Money Show is FREE, all you have to do is register. The event is at the "Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate", Orlando, FL. Zhittya has an exhibition booth there and it's # 609. Meet and talk to Zhittya's CEO, Dan Montano and the President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jack Jacobs. Register at moneyshow.com.About Zhittya Genesis MedicineZhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100229/emrAbout The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact CEO Dan Montano

E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com

Phone: 702-802-9855

Zhittya Genesis Medicine

1120 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144

