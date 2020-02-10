MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) will release its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

Following the release, our CEO, Mr Rene Sugo will be joined by our CFO, Mr Chris Last and CTO, Mr John Boesen to present the FY2020 half year results via a webinar.

When: Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Time: 9:00am - 10:00am AEDT

Webinar link: https://mnfgroup.limited/investors


About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

  

Contact

Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO / CTO
T: +61 2 8008 8231
E: miki.kando@mnfgroup.limited



Link: 2020 Half Year Results Date and Webinar

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Successful Completion of Capital Raising
MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Capital Raising and Business Update
MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) DRP Price and Participation
MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Appoints New CFO
MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Annual Report 2019
MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Webinar of Full Year Results Presentation

Related Companies

MNF Group Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
E-Commerce and Mobile Consumers General IT General Advertising & Media

MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Successful Completion of Capital Raising

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Capital Raising and Business Update

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) DRP Price and Participation

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Appoints New CFO

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Annual Report 2019


Read More