Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provide this investor presentation titled "Sayona Expansion Strategy".

Sayona and the Quebec lithium strategy

- Quebec aims to develop a complete lithium value chain, including downstream processing

- Proximity to established markets in North America eg. Tesla gigafactories, with benefit of clean and green hydropower in Quebec, access to established infrastructure and skilled labour

- Sayona's projects complement Quebec's plan, with a long-term company strategy to produce lithium carbonate/hydroxide for battery manufacturing in Quebec

- Strategically positioned amid U.S. push for secure access to essential battery minerals including lithium

- Need for diversification of supply chains in post-pandemic world eg. General Motors seeking North American lithium supply for EVs

About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au

   

