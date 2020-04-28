Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (Resolution or the Company) is pleased to provide details for an investor conference call and presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell, who will provide an update on drilling activities and operations at the 64North Project in Alaska. In attendance will be Resolution's Exploration Manager Christine Lawley and Non-Executive Director Andrew Shearer.

Date: Wednesday 29 April 2020
Time: 12:00 Sydney, Australia

Topic: 1st Assay results and Operations Update, Aurora Prospect 64North Prospect, Alaska.

About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.

    

