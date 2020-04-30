Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF)announced today its activities report for the March quarter 2020, as it continues to advance its lithium projects in Canada and Australia amid growing demand for the metal of the 21st century.

Quarter Highlights

- Sayona submits bid for North American Lithium (NAL) backed by a world-class support team

- New environmental impact study (EIS) for Sayona's flagship Authier Lithium Project filed with Quebec regulators, completing another important step in the regulatory approval process

- Quebec government strengthens support for the province's lithium industry with an additional C$90 million budget investment in strategic minerals sector; investment arm's budget increased to C$5 billion to support local industry

- AUD$4.3m renounceable rights issue launched to progress Sayona's key projects in Quebec

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WN40Z89M


Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Sayona Mining Ltd

