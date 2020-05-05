On 30 April 2020, Cann Global Ltd (ASX:CGB) lodged the Company's quarterly activities and cashflow reports for the period ended 31 March 2020. The reports included an ASX Appendix 4C in a format which has been superseded by a new version mandated by ASX for use in quarters from 31 March 2020 onwards.

Please now find attached replacement reports utilising the current format Appendix 4C.

In addition, other changes reflected in the replacement reports include a reclassification of approximately $131k between operating and investing cashflows in the Appendix 4C and an update in relation to the Company's bauxite project in the activity report.

To view the amended quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A2J23RNU


About Cann Global Limited

Cann Global Limited's (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.

Cann Global Ltd has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.

The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.

   

