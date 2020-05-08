Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) announces that the March 2020 quarterly webinar presentation will be delivered on Thursday, 14 May 2020 commencing at 10:00am AEST.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Leon Devaney, and Chief Financial Officer, Damian Galvin, will cover the Company's financial performance and activities for the quarter. The presentation will also provide an update on key growth initiatives, including the status of JV negotiations to complete the Dukas exploration programme. Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.

Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:
https://app.livestorm.co/central-petroleum/ctp-qtr-review


About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.

 

Contact

Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Media Enquiries
Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-2-8234-0100
M: +61-409-911-189



Link: Quarterly Webinar Presentation

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Quarterly Activities Report
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Operational Update
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) CEO Letter To Shareholders
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Half Year Results - Reports $3.2M Maiden Net Profit
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) December 2019 Quarterly Update Video
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Extension of Finance Facilities

Related Companies

Central Petroleum Limited
     


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Quarterly Activities Report

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Operational Update

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) CEO Letter To Shareholders

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Half Year Results - Reports $3.2M Maiden Net Profit

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) December 2019 Quarterly Update Video


Read More