Progenza OA has met Kyocera's due diligence criteria and the completion of this phase progresses the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced on 2 March.
Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, the milestone triggers a payment of JPY100M (approx. A$1.5M). The payment is refundable if a definitive commercial licence is not executed.
Under the terms of the MOU, Kyocera now will have until the end of July 2020 for exclusive rights to negotiate a commercial license for Progenza OA in Japan.
About Regeneus Ltd
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.
ContactInvestors
Sandra McIntosh
Company Secretary and Investor Relations
Regeneus Ltd
T: +61-2-9499-8010
E: investors@regeneus.com.au
Media
Daniel Paperny
Media and Capital Partners
T: +61-405-191-257
E: Daniel.paperny@mcpartners.com.au
Asian Markets Overview of April 1: Tokyo Gas (TYO:9531) to Join BG Group's (LON:BG) LNG Project in Australia
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Biotech Financial General Health & Pharm General