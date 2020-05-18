In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report we'll direct the entire show to discussion of Covid-19 in a way that primarily discusses health and economics. Our first two segments will feature Zhittya Genesis Medicine which is currently researching a repair through an aerosol inhaler designed for the afflicted lungs of Covid patients. Company president Dr. Jack Jacobs will give us a report on his findings. We then have a full ad hoc discussion with Zhittya CEO Dan Montano where he'll share his thoughts about the economical aspect of the lockdown where he mentions countries such as Sweden remaining open throughout the epidemic. We will finish this episode therefore with an interview Ellis conducted with Swedish financier and economist Peter Bahrke in Stockholm.....to get the story from his ground zero, so to speak.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100875/zhittya


Dan Montano
Zhittya Genesis Medicine
1120 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144
questions@zhittyamedicine.com
www.zgm.care
T: +1-702-802-9855


