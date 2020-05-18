The Morrison Government is continuing to invest in Australia's growing defence industry, awarding $2.4 million to local businesses looking to boost their capability.Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grants are about scaling-up our defence industry to support Defence's most critical capabilities."The funding we're providing these seven businesses will help build capacity and resilience," Minister Price said."Australia's defence industry will play an essential role in our economic recovery post-COVID-19 so it's vital we continue these investments."New South Wales-based Owen International supports advanced electrical systems used by the ADF in maritime environments. Their grant funding will be used to establish test facilities for visual landing aids and advanced fire control systems."Minister Price said another recipient, Western Australia's Future Engineering, is upgrading its machining capabilities to continue to support ADF maritime and land-based platforms."This funding will enable Future Engineering to invest in equipment and facilities to increase the cost effectiveness, speed and scale of their manufacturing."The grants program, established by the Morrison Government, support eligible Australian small businesses which provide significant contributions to one or more of the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities.Grant applications can be made at any time through the Centre for Defence Industry Capability.The Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grants announced today:State: SACompany: APS Adelaide Profile ServicesGrant Amount: $437,760Details: Grant funding will be used to purchase equipment required for the construction of a storage facility that will expand manufacturing production to meet Defence requirements.State: SACompany: B.E. SwitchcraftGrant Amount: $149,697Details: Fund manufacturing plant and equipment, improve productivity and enhance employee skills.State: WACompany: Future EngineeringGrant Amount: $421,237Details: Purchase capital equipment and to undertake building modifications that will increase the cost-effectiveness, scale, and speed of manufacturing.State: VICCompany: Glyde Metal IndustriesGrant Amount: $207,880Details: Purchase, install and commission capital equipment and train staff in its operation to increase efficiency in production.State: SACompany: The Dynamic Engineering SolutionGrant Amount: $295,596Details: Purchase of capital equipment, and the design and construction of test facilities for military grade components in a controlled environment.State: NSWCompany: Owen InternationalGrant Amount: $64,216Details: Establish and commission a test and repair facility.State: ACTCompany: XTEKGrant Amount: $835,000Details: Fund plant, equipment and building modifications to establish state-of-the art production facilities.To view the Minister's Release, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8A2AY90AAbout Xtek LtdXTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the supply of homeland security products and services to defense and law enforcement agencies throughout Australia and the region. XTE offers a range of bomb search and render safe equipment, including bomb disposal robots, exploders, detectors and disrupters, portable X-Ray kits, electronic stethoscopes, bomb suppression blankets, endoscopes and other specialist equipment.

