Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to announce that Ms Sara Kelly has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

Sara Kelly is a corporate lawyer and Partner at Edwards Mac Scovell Legal (a Perth based law firm), and has significant transactional and industry experience having both worked in private practice as a corporate advisor and as in-house counsel.

Sara's experience includes the administration of regulatory frameworks and processes in a listed company environment, acquisitions, takeovers, capital raisings and listing of companies on ASX and AIM.

Blackham's Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic said "We are very pleased to welcome Sara Kelly to the Board of Blackham. In addition to her strong background in corporate and governance matters, Sara's legal and transactional experience will be of significant benefit to the Company as it pursues its expansion plans."


About Blackham Resources Ltd

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.

   

Contact

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714



Link: Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appendix 3X

