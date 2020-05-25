Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to lodge a copy of the presentation that Managing Director Mr Shane Sikora will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Online Conference.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/834J0I07


About Rumble Resources Ltd

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

     

Contact

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au



Link: Company Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference

