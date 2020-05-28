- Cue Copper Project acquisition mid June 2019 - the first project in the strategy
- First drilling by late July 2019
- Drilling completed to the end of March 2020
o RC drilling of 12,897 metres
o DD drilling of 663 metres
- Hollandaire mineralised envelope expanded - JORC 2012 compliant resource calculation underway
- Metallurgical test work undertaken with impressive results - copper metal produced
- Scoping Study on the deposits commenced
- Drill testing at Rapier West and Eelya South undertaken with regional field work
- 80% Joint Venture earn in completed
- Assessment of other copper opportunities in Australia continues
