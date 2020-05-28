Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) provide the Annual General Meeting Presentation outlining the potential of the Hollandaire project.

- Cue Copper Project acquisition mid June 2019 - the first project in the strategy

- First drilling by late July 2019

- Drilling completed to the end of March 2020

o RC drilling of 12,897 metres

o DD drilling of 663 metres

- Hollandaire mineralised envelope expanded - JORC 2012 compliant resource calculation underway

- Metallurgical test work undertaken with impressive results - copper metal produced

- Scoping Study on the deposits commenced

- Drill testing at Rapier West and Eelya South undertaken with regional field work

- 80% Joint Venture earn in completed

- Assessment of other copper opportunities in Australia continues

About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders.

 

