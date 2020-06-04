Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that non-executive director Dr Glen Richards has resigned to allow him to focus on his other commitments.

Dr Richards joined the board of Regeneus as non-executive director in April 2015.

Regeneus' Independent Chairman Barry Sechos, thanked Dr Richards for his contribution.

"The Board would like to thank Glen for his tremendous efforts and deep business knowledge during his tenure as a Director. He has been an asset to Regeneus and we wish him all the best," said Mr Sechos.


About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.

      

Contact

Investors
Sandra McIntosh
Company Secretary and Investor Relations
Regeneus Ltd
T: +61-2-9499-8010
E: investors@regeneus.com.au

Media
Daniel Paperny
Media and Capital Partners
T: +61-405-191-257
E: Daniel.paperny@mcpartners.com.au



Link: Director Resignation

