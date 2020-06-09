NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Patents Single Crystal Cathode Manufacturing

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Successful Completion of Institutional Equity Raising

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Equity Raising

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) New Battery Materials Manufacturing Method Patented

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) COVID-19 Corporate Update - re-opening of US anode plant