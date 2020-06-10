Shareholders are required to provide their SRN/HIN with the request.
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
ContactEtherstack
David Carter, Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com
Media: Walbrook Investor Relations
Mr. Ben Knowles
T: +61 426 277 760
ben.knowles@walbrookir.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Telecom Carriers Broadband Financial General