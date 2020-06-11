Glencore, Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe Mines are also bullish on copper.
Research suggests that copper demand for EV's could rise by 900% in the next decade.
View Cobre's high grade copper enriched VHMS discovery presentation:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4A882U6L
About Cobre Limited
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.
ContactCobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Copper Iron Ore