BHP Billiton - the world's largest miner - sees copper, not lithium, or cobalt, as the best way to benefit financially from increased EV (Electric Vehicle) adoption rates.Glencore, Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe Mines are also bullish on copper.Research suggests that copper demand for EV's could rise by 900% in the next decade.View Cobre's high grade copper enriched VHMS discovery presentation:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4A882U6LAbout Cobre LimitedCobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.

Cobre Limited