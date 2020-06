NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) is pleased to advise that parties who were unable to attend the investor webinar broadcast today can watch and replay a recording of the full presentation via the following link:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/N31YJT25About NOVONIX LtdNOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com

Website: www.novonixgroup.com

