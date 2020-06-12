NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is pleased to advise that parties who were unable to attend the investor webinar broadcast today can watch and replay a recording of the full presentation via the following link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/N31YJT25


About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  

Contact

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com



Link: 'WHAT'S NEXT? Technology Roadmap' Investor Webinar Recording

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) WHAT'S NEXT? NOVONIX Technology Roadmap
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) North American Trading in Novonix Shares
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Investor Webinar Friday 12th June 10:15AM AEST
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Patents Single Crystal Cathode Manufacturing
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Successful Completion of Institutional Equity Raising
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Equity Raising

Related Companies

NOVONIX Ltd
   


Related Industry Topics:
Mining Lithium Graphite

NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) WHAT'S NEXT? NOVONIX Technology Roadmap

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) North American Trading in Novonix Shares

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Investor Webinar Friday 12th June 10:15AM AEST

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Patents Single Crystal Cathode Manufacturing

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Successful Completion of Institutional Equity Raising


Read More