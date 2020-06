Following the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 May 2020, where the shareholders approved the name change of Sapex Group Limited to Siwa Group Limited we have received formal notification from ASIC that the name change has been registered. Note that the NSX has been advised of the Company's name change to Siwa Group Limited and will continue to use the same ticker NSX Code: ( NSX:SAA ).Sapex Group Limited was listed on the NSX on the 15 September 2017.The Board is of the view that the new name is more reflective of the Company's current and future business activities in South East Asia.About SIWA GroupSIWA Group Ltd (NSX:SAA) is a diversified composite mat operator whose primary business is the sale, distribution, rental and operations of the Dur-Base(R) Composite Mat System. Dura-Base(R) Matting is engineered for all weather performance and is a one access solution that covers all the bases.

Contact George Halikiotis

Company Secretary

george.halikiotis@eakin.com.au George HalikiotisCompany Secretarygeorge.halikiotis@eakin.com.au

IQX Limited (NSX:IQX) Notice of EGM Allwellness Holdings Group Ltd (NSX:AWH) Strategic Cooperation with Bee Blockchain Foundation Pty Ltd Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Issue of US$2.97m Convertible Notes to Fund Growth AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Official listing on OTC Markets Group (PINK) iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) Increases Stake in NSX Limited via Placement Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Investor Presentation