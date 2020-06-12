Sapex Group Limited was listed on the NSX on the 15 September 2017.
The Board is of the view that the new name is more reflective of the Company's current and future business activities in South East Asia.
About SIWA Group
SIWA Group Ltd (NSX:SAA) is a diversified composite mat operator whose primary business is the sale, distribution, rental and operations of the Dur-Base(R) Composite Mat System. Dura-Base(R) Matting is engineered for all weather performance and is a one access solution that covers all the bases.
ContactGeorge Halikiotis
Company Secretary
george.halikiotis@eakin.com.au
Allwellness Holdings Group Ltd (NSX:AWH) Strategic Cooperation with Bee Blockchain Foundation Pty Ltd
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General