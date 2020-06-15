Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Tim McKinnon, the Chairman and CEO of GoldFund. You can now from the comfort and ease of your computer or mobile phone buy physical gold at a discount under spot value and have it stored in what is called a gold wallet in whatever dollar amount you are comfortable with.Its value will fluctuate along with the gold spot market and I'd like to point out that gold has increased in value 35% since August of 2018 and 500% since 2001. Has cash done that? We think not. When you're ready to convert any part of your gold wallet back into fiat cash, do so digitally...easily and spend it as you do now with any bank card linked to your account or your phone app at point of purchase ...or send gold to friends or family or anyone to pay for anything....or simply as a gift.Mr. McKinnon is also the Chairman of the ABN Newswire based in Sydney, Australia.Register before July 31, 2020 and obtain a Gold Plated GoldFund coin.Register here:https://exchange.goldfund.io/registerTo view the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101163/gfunAbout GOLDFund.ioSourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security. GoldFund.io also operates the GoldFund Cryptocurrency Exchange, where Gold can be exchanged for cryptocurrency assets.

About The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact www.ellis.gold

Ellis Martin, Host/Editor

Ellis Martin Report

http://www.ellis.gold

310-430-1388 www.ellis.goldEllis Martin, Host/EditorEllis Martin Report310-430-1388

GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) Launches Digital Cryptocurrency Exchange for Trading Gold GoldFund.io Announces Queensland Work Program Approval GoldFund.io Announces Exchange Partners Exceeding USD$2 Billion in Daily Liquidity GoldFund.io Announces the Launch of their CryptoCurrency/Gold Exchange and Gold Vending Machine GoldFund.io To Present at the Gold and Alternative Investment Conference in Sydney The Gold and Alternative Investment Conference - Sydney