Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (FRA:QM3) Initiation of Coverage by Evolution Capital Advisors.

The Estelle Gold project is located in a world-class district within the premier Tintina Gold Belt (Alaska) that hosts >220 Moz in mostly bulk tonnage, low grade but high margin deposits.

Estelle is a near-surface Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) deposit. The Tintina Gold Belt contains a number of IRGS deposits with low grade multi-million ounces gold mineral resources.

About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

  

Contact

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au



Link: Initiation of Coverage by Evolution Capital Advisors

