Ms Humphreys is an established financial services professional with existing Board and committee roles spanning industry sectors including financial services, health, regulation and education. She holds a Master of Management, a Diploma in Financial Services and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Mr Tim Hart, chair of NSX Limited stated "Kelly's industry and corporate governance experiences will bring a heightened level of governance proficiency to the NSX, as we drive to update our systems to make the NSX easier to do business with and hence increase liquidity. I look forward to Kelly making a significant contribution to the Board and the Company."
About NSX Ltd
NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.
