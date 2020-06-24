Drill program commenced:
- Minimum 12,000 metres of diamond and reverse circulation drilling
- Two drill rigs on-site operating with another to arrive within the week
Drilling will focus on:
- Defining high-grade gold shoot targets between the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South Deposits
- High-grade gold resource extensions down plunge at Western Queen Central Deposit
- Targeting potential blind high-grade gold shoots between the Western Queen Central Deposit and the Cranes Prospect
This multi-rig drill programme will comprise of approximately 12,000m of diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, testing a range of high-grade gold targets. RC drilling will focus on multiple high-grade gold shoot targets, and the diamond drilling will focus on potential resource extension down-plunge of the Western Queen Central deposit.
