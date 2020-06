Arris Holdings Berhad (formerly known as I Synergy Holdings Berhad) ( NSX:ISY ) wishes to announce that Dato' Lawrence Teo Chee Hong has resigned from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) w.e.f. 22 June 2020. He shall continue as Non-Executive Director in the Company. The Company would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure as Chairman and CEO.Mr Loh Lim Hock has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO w.e.f. 22 June 2020. He is currently the Director of Arris Consulting Sdn Bhd, which has been acquired by the Company as announced on 29 May 2020.About Arris Holdings BerhadArris Holdings Berhad (ASX:ISY) provides accounting, taxation, audit, business process outsourcing, corporate advisory, venture capital and financial services.

E: contact@arris.com.my

WWW: www.arris.com.my

