1. The Global Teaming agreement sets out the manner in which Etherstack and Samsung collaborate. Etherstack derives revenues from this Global Teaming Agreement in the future when Samsung and Etherstack together supply technology to Samsung's customers.
2. The Global Teaming agreement is expected to have an initial period of 2 years and contains conditions under which the agreement may be extended for a further period of 2 years.
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
