a2a GN Limited ( NSX:A2A ) is pleased to advise shareholders that it has secured a funding commitment in the amount of Malaysian Ringgit RM500,000.00 (approximately A$170,000) for working capital purposes.The commitment is in the form of an unsecured short-term loan on arm's length commercial terms and is repayable on or before 31 December 2020.As at the time of this announcement, a total of RM281,000 has been received in clear funds.About A2A GN LtdListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: A2AIssue Name: A2A GN Ltd - FPOIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU0000015323Industry: Information TechnologyNominated Adviser: Automic LegalListed Date: Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Contact Contact No.: +603-7972 7005

Fax: +603-7972 1006

Contact No.: +603-7972 7005
Fax: +603-7972 1006
Email: investors@a2anetwork.net

