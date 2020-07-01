The commitment is in the form of an unsecured short-term loan on arm's length commercial terms and is repayable on or before 31 December 2020.
As at the time of this announcement, a total of RM281,000 has been received in clear funds.
About A2A GN Ltd
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: A2A
Issue Name: A2A GN Ltd - FPO
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU0000015323
Industry: Information Technology
Nominated Adviser: Automic Legal
Listed Date: Tuesday, 19 June 2018
ContactContact No.: +603-7972 7005
Fax: +603-7972 1006
Email: investors@a2anetwork.net
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General