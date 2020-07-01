Winpar Holdings Ltd (WPH.NSX) 46th dividend, and as noted in the last Annual Report, has been able to pay two fully franked (until last December) 2c dividends every year for at least the last 10 or 12 years.Dividends are paid from the dividends paid to Winpar by the companies in which we have invested, and from profit from selling shares in those companies when we think it appropriate. Many companies have significantly reduced or cancelled their dividends, and it has not been the right time to be selling shares.Winpar has a strong portfolio. Winpar's investments have survived the CoViD-19 virus better than many other investment companies have. The company has no debt, and a significant portion of assets is in cash.To view the Chairman's letter, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QB65T4A3About Winpar Holdings LtdWinpar is a public company listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX"), (NSX Code: WPH). Winpar Holdings Limited was established in 1985 as an unlisted public company by Mr. Robert Cameron and the late Mr. Wallace Hore, and by 30 June 1986 it had a share capital of $9005.00. It commenced formal business on 1 July 1986 as an investor and sub-underwriter. Since its incorporation the company has always operated primarily as a value investor, and over a long period has accumulated a diverse portfolio of listed and unlisted securities which it has perceived as having long term value. Most of these have been Australian securities, although more recently a proportion of them have been overseas securities, mainly shares in companies in the United Kingdom. The company has also developed a trading portfolio, although share trading has always been regarded as a supplement to the company’s overall investment strategy.

