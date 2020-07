White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) wishes to advise that a podcast of an interview by ProActive Investors with its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gill is available. In this interview, Matt Gill discusses the recent capital raise and the current exploration program at the Company's Last Chance Gold Prospect, located within its 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.The podcast can be viewed via:https://www.whiterockminerals.com.au/presentationson the Company's website.Last Chance Gold ProspectThe Last Chance Gold Prospect sits within this Tintina Gold belt and is a large (15km2), strong (up to 418ppb gold) and robust gold anomaly defined by 27 stream sediment sample points. The gold anomaly has a highly anomalous core >100ppb gold in first order stream catchments over 3.5km of strike east-west and at >75ppb gold extends over 6km of strike. The gold anomaly is located in the headwaters of Last Chance Creek. Downstream from this Prospect, significant placer workings commence 12km to the north and extend further north downstream through the foothills of the Alaska Range.The Tintina Gold belt of Central Alaska hosts a diverse range of world class gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Pogo (10 Moz Au) and Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au). Each of them different, but a compelling reward for dedicated greenfields exploration. The intense initial geology and geochemistry exploration focus will provide rapid data with which to build knowledge about the gold system at Last Chance and how best to design a drill program to achieve results.To listen to the podcast, please visit:https://www.whiterockminerals.com.au/presentationsAbout White Rock Minerals LtdWhite Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.

