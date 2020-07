Your browser does not support HTML5 audio

AUDIO: Nova Minerals Ltd (( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) ABN Newswire talks with Chris Gerteisen, the Managing Director about the recent developments at the Estelle Gold project in Alaska.Recent results and an ongoing drilling program will see a new resource definition in the short term. Operations are now full year, and continuous work on the project will be ongoing due to improved access and a fully functional base camp.To listen to the podcast, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101402/nvaAbout Nova Minerals LtdNova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

Contact Nova Minerals Ltd

P: +61-3-9614-0600

F: +61-3-9614-0550

WWW: novaminerals.com.au

Nova Minerals LtdP: +61-3-9614-0600F: +61-3-9614-0550WWW: novaminerals.com.au