Beroni Group (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Forsitech Inc. ("Forsitech") and Standard Capital Co., Ltd ("Standard Capital") to supply its SARS-CoV-2 total antibody detection kit for clinical testing in the Japanese market. Beroni will start with a supply of 100,000 test kits to be distributed by these two Japanese partners.

The ALLEX platform, a digital STO (security token offerings) exchange solution developed by Standard Capital will be used to ensure smooth and fast delivery of the test kits to the Japanese market. It will also provide necessary and timely information updates, and the system will incorporate a service that recommends retesting 14 days after the initial testing. Given the current global pandemic situation, asymptomatic patients pose a significant risk of infection and should be tested early for presence of antibodies to prevent hidden cluster outbreaks. As asymptomatic patients are not given much opportunity to undergo antibody testing, ALLEX will support those who wish to be tested for antibodies to prevent the spread of infection.

Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group, said, "We are very excited to be able to work with Forsitech and Standard Capital to provide antibody testing to the Japanese market on a broader scale. We believe that the antibody testing is an effective means to quickly detect the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent massive outbreaks."


About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

 

Contact

Beroni Group Limited
T: +61 2 8051 3055
WWW: www.beronigroup.com



Link: Beroni to Supply COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit to Japan

Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Dr Richard Buchta Appointed as Director
Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Issue of shares
Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Issue of US$2.97m Convertible Notes to Fund Growth
Winpar Holdings Ltd (NSX:WPH) Letter to Shareholders - Dividend update
A2A GN Ltd (NSX:A2A) Additional Working Capital Facility
Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Dr Richard Buchta Appointed as Director
Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Awarded Production License Extension
Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Mines & Money EMEA Conference Presentation
Sugar Terminals Limited (NSX:SUG) Roof Replacement Update - Mackay BST

Related Companies

NSX Ltd

Beroni Group Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General

Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Dr Richard Buchta Appointed as Director

Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Issue of shares

Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Issue of US$2.97m Convertible Notes to Fund Growth


Read More

NSX Ltd

Winpar Holdings Ltd (NSX:WPH) Letter to Shareholders - Dividend update

A2A GN Ltd (NSX:A2A) Additional Working Capital Facility

Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Dr Richard Buchta Appointed as Director

Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Awarded Production License Extension

Pyx Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) Mines & Money EMEA Conference Presentation


Read More