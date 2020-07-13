The company derives a broad mix of revenues from technology licensing, manufacturing equipment, royalties and ongoing support revenues.
The company also delivers "turn key" digital radio networks to the public safety, electric utility, resource and defence sectors.
As a result, Etherstack's revenues are closely coupled with government spending on infrastructure, public safety and defence.
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZC94W5U8
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
ContactEtherstack
David Carter, Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com
Media: Walbrook Investor Relations
Mr. Ben Knowles
T: +61 426 277 760
ben.knowles@walbrookir.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Telecom Carriers Broadband Financial General