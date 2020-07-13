Etherstack Plc (ASX:ESK) supplies wireless products and technologies to the essential communications industry globally in the form of finished products, digital radio network systems and technology licensed to other manufacturers for inclusion in their product lines.

The company derives a broad mix of revenues from technology licensing, manufacturing equipment, royalties and ongoing support revenues.

The company also delivers "turn key" digital radio networks to the public safety, electric utility, resource and defence sectors.

As a result, Etherstack's revenues are closely coupled with government spending on infrastructure, public safety and defence.

About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

 

