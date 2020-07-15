Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production, development and exploration company with a key focus in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia and has a joint venture in place covering the world class 1.8Bt Richmond oxide vanadium project in North Queensland.

Primary activities during the Quarter included the commencement of mining at Boorara, follow up drilling and resource modelling at Rose Hill and Nanadie Well, resource update work for the Lilyvale vanadium project and putting prudent safety and financial measures in place to ensure the welfare of staff, the local community and the strength of the Company's balance sheet.

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PU1GIZ61


About Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

 

Contact

Jon Price
Managing Director
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au



Link: Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2020

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Nanadie Well Copper Project Acquisition
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Divests Nanadie Well for $1.5M Cash and Shares
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Appointment Of New Chairman
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Boorara Gold Mine Progresses Ahead of Schedule
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium Project Resource Update
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) High Grade Drill Results Continue At Rose Hill Gold Project

Related Companies

Horizon Minerals Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold

Horizon Minerals Limited

Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Nanadie Well Copper Project Acquisition

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Divests Nanadie Well for $1.5M Cash and Shares

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Appointment Of New Chairman

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Boorara Gold Mine Progresses Ahead of Schedule

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Richmond-Julia Creek Vanadium Project Resource Update


Read More