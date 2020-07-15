The Directors of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) are pleased to provide an update on the drilling results of Holes KBDH-003 and KBDH-004 and the progress of drilling at the Korbel prospect, within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Korbel Prospect has been tested with two diamond drills rigs, sixteen holes have been drilled to date on Block B Initial holes KBDH-001, KBDH-002 (ASX 22 June 2020) KBDH-003 and KBDH-004 further demonstrate continuation of mineralization at over 200 metres below the existing 2.5Moz inferred resource Impending increase to the current 2.5Moz stage 1 Mineral Resource Estimate planned for the current quarter All drill holes intersected thick zones of significant gold mineralisation above the nominal cut-off grade Exceptional gold leach recoveries averaging over 76% at the Korbel Deposit (ASX 30 December 2019) A significant increase in thickness and continuation of IRGS mineralization starting at surface.

Significant drill intercept highlights include (see Table 1):

o KBDH-003
241.28m @ 0.39 g/t gold from 4.69 metres
118.87m @ 0.42 g/t gold from 17.68 metres
6.10m @ 1.27 g/t gold from 130.45 metres
21.34m @ 0.91 g/t gold from 224.94 metres
6.10m @ 1.70 g/t gold from 224.94 metres

o KBDH-004
130.45m @ 0.61 g/t gold from 6.4 metres
106.07m @ 0.66 g/t gold from 6.4 metres
9.14m @ 2.06 g/t gold from 106.38 metres
3.05m @ 5.5 g/t gold from 109.42 metres
516.61m @ 0.28 g/t gold from 1.24 metres

Current drilling focused on Block B (Starter Pit) in Figure 1* with the goal of expanding and upgrading the Resource to expedite project feasibility studies The drilling is part of a 20,000-metre diamond core drilling exploration program to test the depth and strike extensions of the Established 2.5Moz inferred gold resource at Korbel Blocks A and B (one of fifteen known occurrences) (ASX 11 September 2019) A further 14 holes now nearing completion, on-route to lab and awaiting assay

NVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen said: "We are pleased to report more thick drill intercepts which are an exciting and significant development in our phase 1 resource upgrade with all holes hitting extensive mineralisation. The broad mineralisation announced today is particularly encouraging, demonstrating the potential to rapidly add significant rock volume to the Korbel gold endowment. Similar potential remains at block A which the rigs will be moving over to for testing in the coming weeks.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A61Y37AW


About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

  

Contact

Nova Minerals Ltd
P: +61-3-9614-0600
F: +61-3-9614-0550
WWW: novaminerals.com.au



Link: Continuous Gold Mineralisation from Surface at Korbel

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Rights Issue Prospectus
AUDIO: Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Podcast Interview with Chris Gerteisen MD
Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Convertible Note Conversion
Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Conversion of Nova Minerals Debt
Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Korbel Resource Definition Drilling Update
Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Resignation and Appointment of Chairman

Related Companies

Nova Minerals Ltd
         


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Zinc Mineral Sands Nickel Lithium Silver Cobalt Lead

Nova Minerals Ltd

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Rights Issue Prospectus

AUDIO: Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Podcast Interview with Chris Gerteisen MD

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Convertible Note Conversion

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Conversion of Nova Minerals Debt

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) Korbel Resource Definition Drilling Update


Read More