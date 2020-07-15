Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) invites investors to learn more about the Company's exciting growth strategy in Canada and Australia at a webinar as part of the Noosa Mining Virtual conference, at 9.40 am AEST Friday, 17 July 2020 (7.40 p.m. EDT Thursday, 16 July 2020).

Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch will outline Sayona's current growth plans and vision to become a leading lithium producer in Quebec, amid the Company's bid for North American Lithium and rapid growth of the lithium-ion battery market in North America on the back of the electric vehicle revolution.

The presentation will also highlight the benefits of Sayona's earn-in agreement with established lithium producer Altura Mining concerning an exploration portfolio of lithium and gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The presentation will be released to the ASX on Friday, with a recording also to be made available via the conference website.

Presentation Details

Time: 9.40am AEST Friday, 17 July 2020
(7.40 pm Thursday, 16 July EDT (Montreal time))

RSVP:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5UCZN96W

For any questions concerning the webinar, please email info@sayonamining.com.au or phone +61 (7) 3369 7058.


About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au

   

Contact

Brett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au



