Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) refers to the market announcement of 11 June 2020 titled 'Alligator to acquire 47 M lbs uranium resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium' and the further update on 1 July 2020.

Alligator confirms that the proposed Share Purchase Agreement for the transaction has been substantially agreed by Alligator and Samphire Uranium, and now awaits final clarification from ASIC on the regulatory requirements under the Corporations Act before progressing to execution.

The market announcement of 1 July 2020 noted that the parties had agreed to extend the deadline for finalising the Share Purchase Agreement to 17 July 2020. This deadline has been further extended to 31 July 2020 to allow for finalising the regulatory engagement.

Due diligence activities which form part of the conditions precedent are nearing finalisation with no impediments to the transaction identified to date.


About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

 

Contact

Mr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au



Link: Samphire Uranium Project Acquisition - Status Update

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Acquisition of Samphire Uranium Project - Progress Update
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Awarded SA Govt ADI Funding and JMEI Distribution
Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) To Acquire 47 M lbs Uranium Resource in South Australia
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Piedmont Project - Re-discovered Ni Co Cu province
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) AusIMM Uranium Conference Presentation

Related Companies

Alligator Energy Ltd
     


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Materials General Mining Mineral Sands Cobalt

Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Acquisition of Samphire Uranium Project - Progress Update

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Awarded SA Govt ADI Funding and JMEI Distribution

Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) To Acquire 47 M lbs Uranium Resource in South Australia

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Piedmont Project - Re-discovered Ni Co Cu province


Read More