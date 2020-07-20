Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the "Meet the CEO's" virtual session hosted by Reach Markets.

The Company is pleased to invite shareholders and new investors to attend the webinar, which will commence at 12.00pm (AEST) / 10.00 (AWST) on Wednesday 22 July 2020.

Investors can register here:
https://reachmarkets.com.au/meet-the-ceos-5/

Managing Director Shane Sikora will be discussing the following key catalysts:

- Recent oversubscribed $6 million equity raising;

- The Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project;

- The Lamil Gold-Copper JV Project - Paterson Province; and

- The Fraser Range Nickel-Copper-Gold JV Projects - Fraser Range.

There will also be a short Q&A session after the presentation.


About Rumble Resources Ltd

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.

     

Contact

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au



